Critically missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 6th and Hadley

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old critical missing boy. Marlon Johnson was last seen in the area of 6th and Hadley around 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

Johnson is described as a male, black, 5'04" tall, 110l pounds, wearing his hair in a short afro and brown eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pajama pants with action figures on them, and black croc brand shoes.

Johnson is diagnosed with Autism, and functions on the level of a 3-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.