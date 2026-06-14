Critically missing Milwaukee boy, last seen near 69th and Ruby

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing boy, 11-year-old Leo Pierce. He was last seen Saturday night near 69th and Ruby. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272 .



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, Leo Pierce.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Leo Pierce is an 11-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 4' 9" and a weight of 88 lbs. He has a light brown complexion and curly black hair.

Leo was last seen walking in the area of 69th and Ruby on Saturday night, June 13 at about 9:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a True Religion T-shirt with a blue square on the front, blue jeans, black socks, and black Nike slides.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.