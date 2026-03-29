Critically missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for critically missing 10-year-old Dimeir Camble. He was last seen near 25th and Townsend on Sunday evening. Police ask anyone with information to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing child, 10-year-old Dimeir Camble.

What we know:

Police said Dimeir was last in contact with his mother at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. He was last seen near 25th and Townsend.

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Camble is described as a 10-year-old Black boy, about 4 feet 10 inches tall and 110 pounds, with a light complexion and a short brown afro. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with rips and silver shoes, and had no jacket or shirt.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.