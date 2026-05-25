Critically missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help

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The Brief Affion Greer-Collins, 8, was last seen Monday afternoon near 6th and Rogers. Milwaukee police said he is critically missing and are asking the public for help finding him. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD — District 2 at 414-935-7222.



Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 8-year-old boy.

What we know:

Affion Greer-Collins was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, May 25, near 6th and Rogers.

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Greer-Collins is described as Black, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 83 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shorts and black sandals.

Affion Greer-Collins' current hairstyle, via MPD

He was also carrying a see-through backpack and a duffle bag.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department — District 2 at 414-935-7222.