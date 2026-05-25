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Critically missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help

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Published  May 25, 2026 6:37 PM CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Affion Greer-Collins, 8, was last seen Monday afternoon near 6th and Rogers.
    • Milwaukee police said he is critically missing and are asking the public for help finding him.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD — District 2 at 414-935-7222.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 8-year-old boy.

What we know:

Affion Greer-Collins was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, May 25, near 6th and Rogers.

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Greer-Collins is described as Black, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 83 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shorts and black sandals. 

Affion Greer-Collins' current hairstyle, via MPD

He was also carrying a see-through backpack and a duffle bag.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department — District 2 at 414-935-7222.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

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