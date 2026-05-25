Critically missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 8-year-old boy.
What we know:
Affion Greer-Collins was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, May 25, near 6th and Rogers.
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Greer-Collins is described as Black, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 83 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shorts and black sandals.
Affion Greer-Collins' current hairstyle, via MPD
He was also carrying a see-through backpack and a duffle bag.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department — District 2 at 414-935-7222.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department