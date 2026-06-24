Critically missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Mario Lopez, 13, was last seen on foot near Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Center Street. Lopez is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a critically missing 13-year-old child.

What we know:

Mario Lopez was last seen on foot near Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Center Street on Wednesday, June 24.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said Lopez is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red camouflage-patterned shirt, ripped blue jeans and white Nike Air Force shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD – District 5 at 414-935-7252.