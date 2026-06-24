Critically missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a critically missing 13-year-old child.
What we know:
Mario Lopez was last seen on foot near Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Center Street on Wednesday, June 24.
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Police said Lopez is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red camouflage-patterned shirt, ripped blue jeans and white Nike Air Force shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD – District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.