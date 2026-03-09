Critically missing Milwaukee woman; where she was last seen

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing person, Sara Dahlberg. Dahlberg was last in contact with family the night of Monday, March 9. She was last seen near 76th and Van Beck, and may be traveling on foot or by bus.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 39-year-old woman.

What we know:

Police say Sara Dahlberg was last in contact with her family the night of Monday, March 9, 2026. She was last seen near 76th and Van Beck, and is believed to be traveling toward the area of 96th and Allyn.

Dahlberg is described as a woman, white, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 107 pounds, with short straight red or auburn hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket over a burgundy sweater, orange pants and black shoes.

Police say she may be traveling on foot but is also known to take the county bus.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 6 at (414) 935-7262.