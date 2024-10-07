Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 41st and Fond du Lac
article
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Ike King Jr. of Milwaukee. He was last seen near 41st and Fond du Lac around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Milwaukee police described King as 5'10" tall, 175 pounds with brown eyes and black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a white flannel, a blue shirt, blue pants resembling Dickies-style pants, and black Nike flip flops.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of King, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.