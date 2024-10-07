Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 41st and Fond du Lac

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man. Ike King Jr. was last seen on Sunday night, Oct. 6 near 41st and Fond du Lac.



A Silver Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Ike King Jr. of Milwaukee. He was last seen near 41st and Fond du Lac around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Milwaukee police described King as 5'10" tall, 175 pounds with brown eyes and black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a white flannel, a blue shirt, blue pants resembling Dickies-style pants, and black Nike flip flops.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of King, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.