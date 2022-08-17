Critical missing Milwaukee girl last seen Tuesday night

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating critical missing, Akia Hair. She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 near Roosevelt Drive and Teutonia Avenue after leaving her residence.

Hair is described as a black, female, 15 years of age, 5'06" tall, 100 pounds, slim, blue hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings with white writing, and purple & pink Croc shoes.

Anyone with information on HAIR's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.