Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 64th and Carmen

By
Published  March 22, 2025 6:14am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Dean Sargent

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing boy.
    • Dean Sargent was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday, March 21 in the area of 64th and Carmen.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 10-year-old boy. 

What we know:

Police say Dean Sargent, also known as "Mister", was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday, March 21 in the area of 64th and Carmen. 

Sargent is described as a male, black, 4'00" tall, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black Air Force Ones. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7360.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews