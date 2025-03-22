Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 64th and Carmen
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 10-year-old boy.
What we know:
Police say Dean Sargent, also known as "Mister", was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday, March 21 in the area of 64th and Carmen.
Sargent is described as a male, black, 4'00" tall, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black Air Force Ones.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7360.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.