Cream City Clay offers a beautiful studio, quality equipment and a contagious creative environment to create ceramic art, pottery and sculpture
Gino Salomone is in West Allis with the owner who originally opened back in 2015 as a place for artists to gather and create.
Cream City Clay offers a beautiful studio, quality equipment and a contagious creative environment to create ceramic art, pottery and sculpture – And they’ve just added on more space. Gino Salomone is in West Allis with the owner who originally opened back in 2015 as a place for artists to gather and create.
Looking for an art studio that provides a fun environment where students and studio artists can grow artistically?
Gino Salomone is with a ceramic artist that has more than 50 years of experience and loves to share her artistic knowledge.
Sometimes the best way to learn how to create a beautiful piece of pottery is to see it done in person by someone with experience
Gino Salomone is at Cream City Clay where the adult and kid’s classes regularly sell out.
Whether you’re looking for a beautiful handmade clay gift or just want to get creative, there’s a pottery and art school in West Allis that has you covered
Gino Salomone is at Cream City Clay learning a few techniques of hand building pottery that are essential for beginners.
Whether you’re just beginning to create pottery or already a studio artist
Gino Salomone is learning with a ceramic artist who’s stoneware vessels are absolutely stunning.
Cream City Clay in West Allis has been around since 2015 and with every year and every piece made
Gino Salomone is with a ceramic artist learning a techniques used for Raku pottery.