Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese: Making cheese for more than 40 years

When you’re raised on a dairy farm milking cows is always in your blood, but one Wisconsin family wanted to turn that milk into liquid gold – Cheese that is.

Brian is at a farm in Waterloo with the Crave Brothers who are known for everything from their fresh cheddar cheese curds to fresh mozzarella.

About Cave Brothers (website)

All of our Farmstead Classics are made with our farm fresh milk and is produced with renewable energy. Crave Brothers makes Fresh Mozzarella, sweet cream Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds, Farmers Rope String Cheese, and other varieties of Mozzarella.