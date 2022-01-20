Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese: Making cheese for more than 40 years

Today is National Cheese Lovers Day
Brian is in Waterloo at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese with the family that’s been making cheese for more than 40 years.
When you’re raised on a dairy farm milking cows is always in your blood, but one Wisconsin family wanted to turn that milk into liquid gold – Cheese that is.
Brian is at a farm in Waterloo with the Crave Brothers who are known for everything from their fresh cheddar cheese curds to fresh mozzarella.
About Cave Brothers (website)
All of our Farmstead Classics are made with our farm fresh milk and is produced with renewable energy. Crave Brothers makes Fresh Mozzarella, sweet cream Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds, Farmers Rope String Cheese, and other varieties of Mozzarella.
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese uses the milk from the cows they have in their own backyard
This morning Brian is getting a glimpse of what Winter on the farm is like in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
When it comes to sustainable farming, Crave Brothers are producing their cheese with the help of renewable energy
From the crops and feed, to the cows and the cheese, Brian is learning more about why sustainability is so important at Crave Brothers Farmstead.
Crave Brothers Farmestead Cheese has been around since 1980
Brian is celebrating Nationals Cheese Lover’s Day in the family’s cheese factory kitchen with a few gift ideas for your next party.