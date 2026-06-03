Crash shuts down I-41 north in Milwaukee; Silver Spring to Appleton
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MILWAUKEE - A crash shut down northbound I-41 from Silver Spring Drive to Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, June 3.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
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The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.