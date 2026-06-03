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Crash shuts down I-41 north in Milwaukee; Silver Spring to Appleton

FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Published June 3, 2026 7:14 AM CDT
Published June 3, 2026 7:14 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • Portion of I-41 north in Milwaukee was closed Wednesday due to a crash. 
    • All northbound lanes from Silver Spring Drive to Apple Avenue were impacted. 
    • This is a developing story. 

MILWAUKEE - A crash shut down northbound I-41 from Silver Spring Drive to Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, June 3. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. 

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This is a developing story. Monitor traffic conditions around the southeast Wisconsin freeway system any time with the FOX6 Traffic Tracker, powered by Google.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

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