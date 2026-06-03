Crash shuts down I-41 north in Milwaukee; Silver Spring to Appleton

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The Brief Portion of I-41 north in Milwaukee was closed Wednesday due to a crash. All northbound lanes from Silver Spring Drive to Apple Avenue were impacted. This is a developing story.



A crash shut down northbound I-41 from Silver Spring Drive to Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, June 3.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

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This is a developing story. Monitor traffic conditions around the southeast Wisconsin freeway system any time with the FOX6 Traffic Tracker, powered by Google.