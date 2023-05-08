Crash near Layton and National, Milwaukee woman injured

article

A 61-year-old Milwaukee woman was injured after a car hit her near Layton and National on Friday night, May 5.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. A driver accidentally accelerated while parking and collided with a building, hitting the victim inside the business. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

There were no further injuries reported by officials.