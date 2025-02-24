Crash on Milwaukee's south side; vehicle rolled onto roof, Howell and Edgerton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning, Feb. 24 at Howell and Edgerton, near Mitchell International Airport.
What we know:
FOX6 crews at the scene saw a vehicle on its roof.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
