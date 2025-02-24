Crash on Milwaukee's south side; vehicle rolled onto roof, Howell and Edgerton

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Monday morning on the city's south side. A vehicle ended up on its roof near Howell and Edgerton. This is a developing story.



Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning, Feb. 24 at Howell and Edgerton, near Mitchell International Airport.

What we know:

FOX6 crews at the scene saw a vehicle on its roof.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.