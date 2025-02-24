Expand / Collapse search

Crash on Milwaukee's south side; vehicle rolled onto roof, Howell and Edgerton

Published  February 24, 2025 5:47am CST
Milwaukee
Howell and Edgerton crash, Milwaukee

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Monday morning on the city's south side. 
    • A vehicle ended up on its roof near Howell and Edgerton. 
    • This is a developing story. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning, Feb. 24 at Howell and Edgerton, near Mitchell International Airport. 

FOX6 crews at the scene saw a vehicle on its roof. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

