Crash into Milwaukee library construction site; Cameron Moore sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Cameron Moore on Tuesday, May 5, to five years in prison plus an additional five years of extended supervision in connection with a police chase and crash that damaged a Milwaukee Public Library construction site in January 2025.
Moore pleaded guilty in March to three of the five charges against him, including vehicle operator flee/elude officer and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The remaining two charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
Pursuit and crash | Jan. 7, 2025
The backstory:
Back in January 2025, sheriff's deputies were monitoring a home near 2nd and Lloyd in Milwaukee. They were trying to locate a man, later identified as Moore, who was wanted for burglary and fleeing/eluding.
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Moore left the home and got into an SUV that afternoon. Detectives tried to pull the SUV over and, while it did briefly stop, it almost immediately took off.
About a mile into the chase, the SUV ran a red light and slammed into a car at the intersection of King Drive and Locust Street. It then careened into the library construction site.
Crash damages library at MLK and Locust, Milwaukee
Nobody in the vehicles involved in the pursuit or crash was injured, according to authorities. A construction worker inside the building reported leg pain, and he was examined and cleared at the scene.
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The Milwaukee Public Library's new Martin Luther King Branch opened months later.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case, and previous FOX6 News coverage.