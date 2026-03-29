Crash on eastbound I-94 at Hawley Road causing significant backups

An accident on eastbound I-94 at Hawley Road in Milwaukee is creating significant backups on Sunday, March 29.

The accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. past Hawley in a section where the lanes are shifted due to construction.

Traffic is backing up to 84th Street. If you are heading this way, consider an alternate route.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story, check back for updates.