Cranky’s in Wauwatosa; delicious Paczki on Fat Tuesday

For 15+ years Cranky’s in Wauwatosa has used the highest quality ingredients
Brian Kramp is with the managing partner of this local favorite that’s busy making thousands and thousands of pazcki in a variety of traditional and unique flavors for today’s celebration.
For more than 15 years Cranky’s in Wauwatosa has used the highest quality ingredients to lure in guests for their baked goods, and today that once again continues for Fat Tuesday. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Cranky’s where guests are already showing up to celebrate by picking up a dozen Paczki to go.
It’s Fat Tuesday; dig into deep fried dough
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Cranky’s where guests are already showing up to celebrate by picking up a dozen paczki to go.
Paczki are doughnut-like pre-Lenten treats made of yeast dough
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at a local favorite that knows a thing or two about sweet treats and cranking out delicious baked goods.
Cracky’s in Wauwatosa has plenty paczki to go around
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa where they’re busy filling orders and paczki with an array of tasty flavors.
It’s Fat Tuesday, which means bakeries all over the Wisconsin are deep frying dough
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Cranky’s where lines started this morning at 6am for Bavarian cream, apricot, and even blueberry paczki.
Cranky’s baked goods
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa learning what makes this local hot spot a favorite amongst guests from Wauwatosa and beyond.