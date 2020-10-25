Craft cocktails and cookies: Union House opens in Cedarburg

If craft cocktails and cookies are your thing — listen up. There’s a new spot called Union House in Cedarburg, but there were some challenges opening a cocktail bar during a pandemic.

"Bloody Mary and a peanut butter cookie? I mean, what’s not to like?" Anstey Hinkson of Cedarburg said.

Union House is a full cocktail bar -- specializing in handmade craft cocktails, and beer and wine — and if you're craving something sweet...

"They also have cookies! So I got the peanut butter. Try that one," said Hinkson.

The cookies are offered to-go through a window.

"Everyone’s been very excited, and also very responsive to all of our changes," Chris Homanyouni said.

Bringing a new bar to town amid a pandemic wasn't easy.

The owners were faced with a lot of challenges to make sure they could open safely.

"Some of it was in we wanted to make sure everything was safe for guests, but the other part was updating the building," he said.

From glass to sanitizer, a to-go window and touchless menus -- there are several safety precautions in place.

People trying it out this weekend for the grand opening said they're excited to get a taste of something fresh in the community.

"Especially, the time we’re experiencing with COVID right now, to see a business opening and hopefully flourishing over the next few months is always great for the community," Hinkson said.