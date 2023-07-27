Cowboy marinated skirt steak with corn salad: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/2 pounds beef Skirt Steak, cut into 4 to 6-inch pieces

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1-15 ounce canned corn, rinsed & drained

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in-half

1/3 cup Italian dressing

2 Tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Marinade

2 Tablespoon vegetable oil

2 Tablespoon fresh lime juice

3 Tablespoon water

2 teaspoon garlic, minced

2 teaspoon sweet paprika

1-1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

COOKING:

Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Skirt Steaks & marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Combine tomatoes, corn, red onion, basil, garlic, Italian dressing, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Cook's Tip: Whole grilled corn on the cobb can be used in place of canned. Place 4 corn cobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) turning on all sides. Remove corn and let cool. Carefully cut corn kernels from cob and let cool.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks diagonally across the grain into thin slices; season with salt, as desired.