Cowboy marinated skirt steak with corn salad: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:43AM
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1-1/2 pounds beef Skirt Steak, cut into 4 to 6-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup red onion, diced
  • 1-15 ounce canned corn, rinsed & drained
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in-half
  • 1/3 cup Italian dressing
  • 2 Tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
  • 2 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

Marinade

  • 2 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 3 Tablespoon water
  • 2 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1-1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

COOKING:

Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Skirt Steaks & marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Combine tomatoes, corn, red onion, basil, garlic, Italian dressing, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. 

Cook's Tip: Whole grilled corn on the cobb can be used in place of canned. Place 4 corn cobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) turning on all sides. Remove corn and let cool. Carefully cut corn kernels from cob and let cool. 

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks diagonally across the grain into thin slices; season with salt, as desired.