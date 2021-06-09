COVID vaccine: Bucks playoff ticket raffle with shot

article

The Milwaukee Health Department, in partnership with the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Bucks, will bring COVID-19 vaccines to the plaza at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, June 10 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Fans can visit the Milwaukee Fire Department medical tent, located on the plaza in front of Punch Bowl Social, to receive their Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, free of cost with no appointment required.

According to a press release, anyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccine at this event will be eligible to enter into a raffle for two free tickets to the Bucks’ 2 p.m. playoff game on Sunday, June 13. The winner will be selected randomly and notified the following day with instructions on how to get their tickets.

"Incentives have been incredibly successful in encouraging Milwaukeeans to get vaccinated," said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We are thankful for the Bucks’ generosity in donating highly-coveted tickets to Game 4. This is an exciting chance for Bucks fans to watch their team play live for free, and we hope many will take advantage of this opportunity."

Fans will be required to wait 15 minutes after their vaccination for observation before heading into the game or returning to the Bucks Watch Party on the plaza.