Employers, vaccinators matched through Wisconsin clinic program

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday, May 4 it is helping employers and community-based organizations connect with vaccine providers to offer on-site vaccinations.

According to a DHS news release, this will help bring vaccinations to where people are and provide increased protection from COVID-19 in their communities. The program is part of the statewide effort to promote vaccine equity by making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible for Wisconsinites.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from the virus. And our biggest priority is to ensure all Wisconsinites have the opportunity to get that protection," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "This vaccinator matching program will help us achieve that by providing vaccine options to people in their communities through the organizations they trust."

The matching program builds on the employer-based vaccination program by encouraging vaccinators to also partner with community-based organizations to hold on-site vaccination clinics. Vaccine providers are encouraged to reach out to local organizations and employers to host pop-up or on-site vaccine clinics.

Organizations interested in providing vaccinations can fill out the vaccinator provider matching survey. The DHS will then coordinate with local and tribal health departments and vaccinators to ensure those organizations are supported.

While the DHS continues to work to get more Wisconsinites vaccinated, they say it is critical to continue good public health practices. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting people and communities against COVID-19. People who are fully vaccinated can review safe activities in the DHS post-vaccination guidance.

