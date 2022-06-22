COVID vaccine for kids at Hayat Pharmacy’s Vaccine Clinic

COVID-19 vaccinations for young children are now happening in Milwaukee. Hayat Pharmacy’s Vaccine Clinic is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines (currently Moderna only) for children ages 3 and older.

Tuesday, June 28 is the first day appointments are available for kids under 3 years old at the Hayat Pharmacy’s Vaccine Clinic. To schedule a vaccine appointment for children ages 6 months to 2 years old, please go here: https://hayatcovidvaccine.as.me/6moto2yr

An appointment is needed for patient whose age is between 6 months to up to 2 years and 364 days old (as of the vaccination day).

Walk-in is available for all 3 years and older patients.

Moderna will be administered in two shots. Pfizer in three.