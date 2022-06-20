COVID-19 vaccines for small children available

Starting this week, infants, toddlers and preschoolers will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Pharmacies in Milwaukee are already receiving doses. Here’s what parents need to know.

The CDC has given the green light for kids 6 months and up to get the COVID-19 shot.

"The reason it took so long to get them for kids is because we were so careful about being absolutely sure these vaccines were safe and that we had the right dose," said Dr. Jim Conway from UW Health.

The pediatric shot comes in three doses for Pfizer – two for Moderna.

So far -- only mild symptoms have been reported like fever and headache.

"We were surprised that for both of the vaccines we were able to get away with a markedly lower dose to still get a decent immunity response but really save them a lot of side effects," said Conway.

The authorization expands vaccine eligibility to nearly 20 million kids.

Infants younger than six months are now the only age group not eligible for the shot.

But Conway says we're not in the clear yet.

"I think the part we’re still wrestling with is the ongoing mutations and the new variants that keep emerging," he said.

Conway says the timing of the shots could result in a more normal school year in the fall.

But what if your kid already had COVID-19? Conway still says get the shot. It could boost your child's immunity.

"You really can't count on the infections themselves being that protective. The wild-type infection doesn't seem to be nearly as protective as the vaccine itself."

After two years of waiting, doctors say there's still a ways to go when it comes to stopping the pandemic altogether.

UW Health says the shots should be available for Wisconsinites this week.

If you're hesitant about vaccinating your child or still have questions, talk to your pediatrician.