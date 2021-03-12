Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 vaccine: What do you want to know? Experts to answer questions

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - As more people become eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, we know you still have a lot of questions. It can get really confusing, as new information comes out almost daily.

FOX6 is teaming up with UW Health to get you the answers you need. 

On Tuesday, March 16, join FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and UW Health for two (2) Facebook Live Q & A sessions. They will be taking your COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Log on to Facebook from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. and again from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. To submit a question in advance, SHARE A COMMENT on this Facebook post.

