COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Mequon City Hall on April 13

Midland Health, a local vaccination company, will be holding a vaccine clinic Tuesday, April 13, with expanded hours from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Mequon City Hall, 11333 N. Cedarburg Road.

While some first dose Pfizer vaccine will be available, the majority of the vaccines administered will be the first dose of Moderna.

A news release indicates the clinic is open to both appointments scheduled in advance or walk-in appointments during the clinic’s operating hours while vaccination supplies last. All individuals 16 years of age and over are eligible to receive a vaccination.

Due to the limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine, individuals who are 16 and 17 years of age should schedule an appointment in advance to secure a Pfizer vaccination.

To schedule an appointment, please view Midland Health’s online scheduler at onsitehealthtesting.com/signup/mch. For questions or help with the scheduler, you are invited to call Midland Health at 262-754-3130.

Vaccines will be provided at no cost, but insurance will be billed for a vaccination administration fee. Individuals should bring a photo ID and insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card if they have one, and a completed Midland Health consent form. Those without insurance are also eligible for the shot. Attendees should also plan ahead because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.

Midland Health’s consent form and the CDC’s pre-vaccination checklist are available at: www.ci.mequon.wi.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/community/page/23121/form.pdf. General information about the vaccines can be found on the Centers for Disease Control’s website at www.cdc.gov. For individuals without access to a computer, all necessary forms will be available at City Hall.