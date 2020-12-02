COVID-19 trends prompt changes to Milwaukee public health order

The Milwaukee Health Department on Wednesday, Dec. 2 announced that it is revising the current public health order -- Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely -- due to recent trends in COVID-19 activity.

Order 4.3 of the public health plan for the City of Milwaukee will take effect on Dec. 3. Differing from past orders, the new order will revert automatically to the previous restrictions -- those of Order 4.2 -- on Jan. 15, 2021.

“All changes in the public health order in Milwaukee are the result of a careful review of the available data, application of public health science, and analysis of situations where COVID-19 can be transmitted,” Acting Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said. “The Health Department is particularly aware of the alarmingly high rates of infection in Milwaukee along with seasonal activities that increase indoor contact and potential for COVID-19 infections.”

Under the new order, all bars and restaurants with approved safety plans must not exceed 50% of the location’s capacity, irrespective of previous allowances. The existing capacity requirements for bars and restaurants without approved safety plans remains at 25%.

School and club team sports – including practices, intra-squad or outside competition – will only be allowed with approved safety plans that include routine COVID-19 testing. Previously, intra-squad activities were permitted without an approved safety plan.

The complete text of the COVID-19 Public Health Plan for the City of Milwaukee -- Order 4.3 -- will be available online at city.milwaukee.gov/MMFS.

