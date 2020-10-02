Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 safety plans approved for 300+ Milwaukee restaurants, bars

Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Oct. 2 announced that 318 restaurants and bars in the city have now had COVID-19 safety plans approved -- an increase of 118 from its Sept. 18 update.

Under Phase 4.1 of Moving Milwaukee Forward Safety, bars and restaurants were required to submit a plan for approval to continue serving guests in person.

As of Friday, the city received 850 plans. Safety plans include documentation that addresses parts of the city's risk assessment tool

Plans are being reviewed in the order they are received and may take several days to receive approval, the health department said.

CLICK HERE to view establishments with approved plans

Once approved, business owners will get a certificate or seal designating their approval status.

The health department will release its next monthly approval update on Oct. 16. It will also update business warnings and citations for order violations at that time.

How to submit a plan

Documents to submit for plan approval should be emailed to cehadmin@milwaukee.gov with the subject line "COVID SAFETY PLAN: [insert name and address]."

They can also be mailed in dropped into the drop box located in the Zeidler Municipal Building, on the first floor, by the lead and vital records department.

  • The Zeidler Municipal Building
  • 841 N. Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
  • 8 a.m. -- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
  • Closed on the weekends

The city granted a two-week extension beyond the Sept. 15 deadline for businesses seeking to submit their plans.

