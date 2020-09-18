COVID-19 safety plans approved for 200 Milwaukee restaurants, bars

article

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Sept. 18 announced that 200 restaurants and bars in the city have had COVID-19 safety plans approved.

Under Phase 4.1 of Moving Milwaukee Forward Safety, bars and restaurants were required to submit a plan for approval by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to continue serving guests in person.

On Sept. 11, the health department had approved 140 plans out of 300 submitted at the time.

Safety plans include documentation that addresses parts of the city's risk assessment tool.

Plans are being reviewed in the order they are received and may take several days to receive approval, the health department said.

Once approved, business owners will get a certificate or seal designating their approval status.

As of Friday, the city received 770 plans -- 400 of which have been submitted since Sept. 14, the day before the deadline.

The health department will release its next monthly approval update on Oct. 16. It will also update business warnings and citations for order violations at that time.

Documents to submit for plan approval should be emailed to cehadmin@milwaukee.gov with the subject line "COVID SAFETY PLAN: [insert name and address]."

They can also be mailed in dropped into the drop box located in the Zeidler Municipal Building, on the first floor, by the lead and vital records department.

The Zeidler Municipal Building

841 N. Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202

8 a.m. -- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Closed on the weekends

The city granted a two-week extension beyond the Sept. 15 deadline for businesses seeking to submit their plans.