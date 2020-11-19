Cousins Subs plans to hire 250+ employees for holiday season

Cousins Subs company- and franchised-owned restaurants in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 that they are collectively hiring more than 250 employees at various levels, including crew members, crew leaders, hourly managers, salaried assistant managers and general managers this holiday season.

A news release indicates Cousins Subs restaurants offer flexible scheduling, competitive wages, scholarship opportunities and a career growth plan among other benefits.

The release goes on to say "hiring more than 250 employees systemwide will ensure Cousins Subs continues to exceed guest expectations by meeting the growing demand for deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides for delivery, curbside pickup, carry out and in-store dining."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

To ensure the health and safety of employees and guests, Cousins Subs has enhanced its restaurant procedures to comply with local and state mandates and provide the safest in-store experience. The enhancements include the installation of plexiglass barriers at ordering stations, placing social distancing stickers on the restaurant floor, purchasing the necessary PPE equipment, including gloves and masks, for all restaurant employees, placing hand sanitizing stations in restaurant lobbies and cleaning restaurants with high-grade cleaning products at increased frequency.

To apply for an open position, visit work4cousins.com.