Cousins Subs hiring 500 workers as summer season nears

Cousins Subs announced on Wednesday, May 26 it plans to hire 500 new employees in preparation for the busy summer season.

The company and its franchise partners have opportunities throughout Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison, Eau Claire, and Stevens Point, as well as throughout Chicago and northwest Indiana.

A news release says all Cousins Subs employees enjoy flexible schedules, food discounts, casual uniforms, growth opportunities, and no late nights.

In addition to traditional employee compensation packages, each year Cousins Subs awards four $2,500 scholarships to store-level team members to help cover the costs of their post-secondary education through its Legacy Scholarship Contest.

For more information and to apply at Cousins Subs, visit work4cousins.com.