Cousins Subs, Bucks donate $16,700 to Hunger Task Force

article

Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up to raise $16,700 through their Block Out Hunger campaign during the 2020-2021 season.

On Friday, Aug. 20, team members from Cousins Subs presented Hunger Task Force with a campaign check and volunteered to help sort food at the Volunteer Welcome Center, located inside Hunger Task Force’s new headquarters in West Milwaukee.

The Block Out Hunger campaign just wrapped up its sixth season. It pledges that for every block the Bucks tally during the regular season, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation donates $50 to Hunger Task Force to help fight food insecurity across the state. This season, the Bucks completed 334 blocks for a total of $16,700 donated to Hunger Task Force to purchase nutritious milk for the nearly 50,000 Wisconsin families it serves.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Since its inception in the 2015-16 season, the Block Out Hunger campaign has raised more than $115,000 to support Hunger Task Force and its affiliated pantries across the state of Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Learn more about the ways Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks help Block Out Hunger.