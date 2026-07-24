Country Thunder in Kenosha County; 32 arrests, 310 citations issued
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KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said there were 32 arrests and 310 citations issued related to County Thunder.
The music festival was held in Twin Lakes from July 17–20.
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Total Criminal Arrests/Charges: 32
- Bail Jumping (Misdemeanor) – 2
- Battery – 2
- Battery (Domestic Violence) – 1
- Battery to Law Enforcement – 1
- Carrying Concealed Weapon – 1
- Child Abuse (High Probability Great Bodily Harm) – 1
- Child Abuse (Intentionally Cause Harm) – 1
- Discharge Bodily Fluids at Public Safety Worker – 1
- Disorderly Conduct – 5
- Disorderly Conduct (Domestic Violence) – 1
- Escape – 1
- Hit and Run (Unattended Vehicle) – 1
- Possession of Cocaine – 3
- Possession of Controlled Substance – 1
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 1
- Possession of Marijuana – 1
- Resisting/Obstructing an Officer – 5
- Strangulation and Suffocation – 1
- Underage Drinking (Possess/Consume 17-20 1st) - 2
Total County Traffic/Ordinance Citations: 310
- Battery – 1
- Disorderly Conduct – 10
- Fraud on Innkeeper – 1
- Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – 11
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 1
- Possession of Marijuana – 10
- Proof of Age/Fake ID – 4
- Property Damage – 1
- Resisting/Obstructing an Officer – 26
- Theft – 1
- Underage Possession of CIG/ NIC/ Tobacco Products – 8
- Trespass to Land – 13
- Underage Alcohol Violation – 1
- Underage Alcohol Violation <17 – 7
- Underage Alcohol Violation 17-20 – 212
- Hit and Run – 1
- Reckless Driving/Endangering Safety – 1
- Trespass to Land (Remain After Notice) – 1
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.