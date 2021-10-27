Country Fest reveals 2022 lineup

article

The largest 3-day country music and camping event in the U.S. announced next summer’s lineup on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Country Fest 2022 will feature headliners Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean and Lee Brice - June 23, 24 and 25 in Cadott, Wis.

Scheduled Thursday, June 23: Lee Brice, LoCash, Dylan Scott, Jameson Rodgers, Little Texas, Callista Clark, Nate Barnes, Lauren Weintraub and more.

Scheduled Friday, June 24: Florida Georgia Line, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Parmalee, Priscilla Block, Drake Milligan, Ray Fulcher and more.

Scheduled Saturday, June 25: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins, Lainey Wilson, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray, Dillon Carmichael and more.

Scheduled Wednesday, June 22 - *Kickoff Party exclusive to 3-day ticket holders: Phil Vassar, Alexandra Kay, Jake Stringer and Tim Hurley.

Artists to watch - up and coming Nashville acts: JessLee, Derek Jones, Kat Beal, Eric Burgett, Derek Crider, Six One Five Collective and more!

VIP, Reserved Lawn, and General Admission ticket packages are available at this venue along with Pit Passes - attendees can party in the pit all weekend long with a 3-day pass, or individual passes to get close to their favorite artists! Tickets are on sale now at CountryFest.com.