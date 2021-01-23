Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 1,681; deaths up 42

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,681 on Saturday, Jan. 23, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 531,852.

There have been 5,685 total deaths in the state, with 42 new deaths reported by DHS officials Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 23,625 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 502,593 have recovered (94.5%), making for 23,414 active cases (4.4%).

More than 2.4 million people have tested negative. More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced as of Thursday, Jan. 21, that 310,256 doses have been administered.

