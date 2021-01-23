Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 1,681; deaths up 42

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,681 on Saturday, Jan. 23, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 531,852.

There have been 5,685 total deaths in the state, with 42 new deaths reported by DHS officials Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 23,625 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 502,593 have recovered (94.5%), making for 23,414 active cases (4.4%).

More than 2.4 million people have tested negative. More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced as of Thursday, Jan. 21, that 310,256 doses have been administered.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Vaccinators gear up for when people 65+ are eligible for vaccine

Vaccinators across the state are gearing up for next week when people 65 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. It is all part of the Phase 1b vaccine rollout.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Milwaukee Health Department reports COVID-19 case improvement
slideshow

Milwaukee Health Department reports COVID-19 case improvement

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, Jan. 22 an update on Phase 4.2 of the public health and safety order "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts warn gathering for big game puts you at risk for COVID-19
slideshow

Experts warn gathering for big game puts you at risk for COVID-19

Watching the NFC Championship is more likely to include people outside your "bubble" and health experts warn that is a dangerous risk for getting coronavirus.