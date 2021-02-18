Expand / Collapse search

New coronavirus variant raises concerns in Milwaukee

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - While COVD-19 cases in Milwaukee seem to be on a downward trend, city leaders are reminding people to not let up when it comes to safety -- worrying another case surge is coming.

"We’ve seen throughout the pandemic that when things go very well, institutionally and individually we kind of pull back on restrictions we’re seeing that across the country," said Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

COVID-19 fatigue is settling in after nearly a year of the pandemic. Now, a new variant -- B.1.1.1.7 -- is providing another cause for concern.

"If the new variant becomes dominant, which we’ve seen in every country that it’s gone to it pretty much does in 1-2 months, then we would expect an increase, and as other countries have seen, a dramatic increase in our case burden," said Weston.

Local officials say there are ways to prevent a surge in cases, but it's going to take the community to step up -- including vaccinations.

"The vaccines seem to be very effective even against the new variants," Weston said.

Also, health leaders remind Milwaukeeans to continue following safety measures.

"Wear your mask, physically distance and avoid group settings," said Weston.

Milwaukee County is also launching a new section on the COVID-19 dashboard website, showing trends in the school-age population. The data show ages from pre-K to college.

Milwaukee County COVID-19 update

Leaders with Milwaukee County and its municipalities on Thursday, Feb. 18 discussed the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

