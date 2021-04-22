COVID-19 shots to be offered at Bucks game May 2: official

Milwaukee Health Department staff will be offering COVID-19 shots at the Bucks game at Fiserv Forum on May 2.

On a media briefing with Milwaukee County officials, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said the offer is open to fans.

Those who receive a shot at Fiserv Forum would have their second appointment booked at the Wisconsin Center or a community health center. Tables will be set up at the arena for those ready to receive the vaccine and/or register.

"We're trying everything we can," Johnson said. "If there's great uptake, we'll do everything we can."

Johnson said the health department and venue are in talks to do the same at future games and events.

The Sunday, May 2 game is against the Brooklyn Nets, tipoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

