Coronavirus vaccinations begin for Milwaukee County workers

The first shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Milwaukee County on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

One hundred doses came in Tuesday, with more expected in the coming months.

The holiday season is offering hope for many as frontline health care workers receive a needed dose of optimism.

"We still have a long road ahead of us, but the near arrival of these vaccinations provide a bit of hope going into the last couple of weeks of this year," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said.

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division

Employees at the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division were the first county workers to get immunized. Still, many more people are in need of the vaccine.

Advertisement

"Though we know this batch won’t provide enough to all eligible employees, we do expect more shipments of the vaccine in the coming months until all staff who at least want to be vaccinated are able to," said Crowley.

COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccinations are ramping up in Milwaukee.

"I feel privileged to be one of the first to get it," said Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, a Froedtert physician.

Dr. Ben Weston receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot

Weston said the small pinch of the vaccination caused only minor soreness the next day. He is encouraging others to be vaccinated.

"I think the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any perceptible risk," Weston said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A small dose offers a world of hope.

"Across the country and across the state, while we’re seeing devastating levels of disease and suffering, we’re also seeing the promise of a vaccine," said Weston.

Marlaina Jackson, Milwaukee's interim health commissioner, said city leaders are in daily talks with the state about when and how to vaccinate the general public.