Corners of Brookfield ice bar returning outside BelAir Cantina

The Corners of Brookfield and BelAir Cantina are teaming up again to bring back the outdoor ice bar. It will open Thursday, Jan. 12.

The 20-foot, 10,000-pound ice bar – featuring ice-carved photo opportunities, giant ice luges and specialty drinks – will be located in Market Square.

"After a wonderful holiday season at The Corners, we are excited to bring the community back together to embrace Wisconsin’s winter and have some frozen fun," said Chelsea Roessler, director of marketing and events at the Corners of Brookfield.

Returning in 2023 is the VIP ice bar experience, where guests can reserve 90 minutes in a private heated booth, a complimentary drink package, complimentary blanket and more.

"We are thrilled to be bringing back this event for the third consecutive year," said Matt Roman Lopez, director of operations at BelAir Cantina. "There’s no better way to kick the winter doldrums than to ‘chill’ with friends while enjoying delicious cocktails."

Corners of Brookfield

The duration of the ice bar experience will be up to Mother Nature, but organizers expect it to last a few weeks. Dates and hours will be:

Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays from 4-9 p.m.

Saturdays from noon-9 p.m.

Sundays from noon-6 p.m.

Learn more about this and other events on the Corners of Brookfield website.