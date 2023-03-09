Corned beef with apple-onion sauté: recipe

Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for corned beef with apple-onion sauté.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Corned Beef Brisket Boneless with seasoning packet (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1-1/2 cups apple cider or apple juice

Apple-Onion Sauté:

3 tablespoons butter, divided

2 medium onions, cut into thin wedges

1 medium Granny Smith apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 medium McIntosh apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 medium Golden Delicious apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; place coarsely chopped onion and garlic around brisket. Sprinkle contents of seasoning packet over brisket. Add 1-1/2 cups cider; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in 350°F oven 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

Meanwhile, prepare Apple-Onion Sauté. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion wedges; cook 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Add apples, remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cider, brown sugar and thyme; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until apples are crisp-tender.

Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with Apple-Onion Sauté.