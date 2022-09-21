I-75 crash spills cases of Coors Light onto southbound lanes after multiple semi-trucks crash in Brooksville

article

Southbound traffic in Hernando County is being diverted after boxes of Coors Lights scattered across lanes following a crash.

The crash occurred along Interstate 75. Lanes remain closed as of Wednesday morning and drivers are being diverted to State Road 50.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Aerial view of tractor-trailers involved in I-75 crash that led to beer cans and boxes spilled into roadway.

The view from SkyFOX showed workers sweeping the cans and liquid to the side of the roadway on Wednesday morning. Traffic was also backed up for miles.

Traffic backed up for miles following I-75 crash in Brooksville.

Photos provided by the Florida Highway Patrol show at least four semi-trucks involved in the collision.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.