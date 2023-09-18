Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; vote now in 8th annual competition

article

Voting is now underway in the 8th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition which highlights the state's manufacturing industry.

In the first round of voting, you can vote once per day, per device until Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Only the top 16 products will move onto the bracket-style tournament known as Manufacturing Madness!

What will you pick as the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin? Check out all the nominees by visiting madeinwis.com.