Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Top 16 revealed, voting underway

article

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced this week the top 16 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The 16 Wisconsin-made products will move on to Manufacturing Madness – a head-to-head tournament-style bracket.

The Top 16 products were announced via MadeInWis.com.

The Top 16 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin are:

#1 Seed: Caterpillar Global Mining – Cat Electric Rope Shovel

#2 Seed: Kwik Trip – Glazer Donuts

#3 Seed: Mercury Marine – V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine

#4 Seed: Absolut Manufacturing - WiNDR

#5 Seed: Broadwind Heavy Fabrications – 140 Ton Navy Crane

#6 Seed: BenShot – Aircraft Propeller Glasses

#7 Seed: BRP US Inc. – Sea-Doo Switch

#8 Seed: Astronautics Corporation of America – Badger Pro + Flight Display

#9 Seed: Pentenwell Industries LLC – Camp-Inn Travel Trailers

#10 Seed: MEC Outdoors – 611 XP Clay Target Machine

#11 Seed: Krier Foods – Jolly Good Soda

#12 Seed: Drexel Building Supply – Off-Site Construction Residential Building

#13 Seed: BayTek Entertainment – Skee-Ball

#14 Seed: Brakebush Brothers Inc. – Brakebush Signature Crispy Fillet

#15 Seed: American Excelsior Co. – Power-Stop Archery Targets

#16 Seed: New Glarus Brewing Co. – Spotted Cow

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The first round of Manufacturing Madness will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Voting will conclude at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, anyone can visit madeinwis.com.