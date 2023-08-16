Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; 8th annual contest kicks off

article

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group are partnering for the 8th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

Each year, this popular competition highlights Wisconsin’s robust manufacturing industry, which contributes nearly $70 billion in total economic output to the state, and culminates by crowning a product as the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

Any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin qualifies for the contest, and nominations will be accepted starting on Aug. 16 at madeinwis.com.

Previous cool products have included firetrucks, cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, rifles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, snow blowers and much, much more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Following the nomination period from Aug. 16 through Sept. 8, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round. Manufacturers, consumers, employees and other Wisconsinites are encouraged to vote once per day, per device through the rounds of voting.

This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.