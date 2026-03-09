Convicted sex offender set for release in Bristol, officials say

article

The Brief 74-year-old Darryl Slater, convicted of second-degree child sexual assault, is scheduled to move to a residence on 214th Avenue in Bristol on March 17. Slater is a lifetime registrant and will be subject to GPS electronic monitoring and strict supervision rules. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert to increase community awareness and reinforce safety.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the Village of Bristol about the upcoming release of a convicted sex offender in their community.

Slater to be released

What we know:

Officials say 74-year-old Darryl Slater is scheduled to be released from prison and will be moving to a residence on 214th Avenue in Bristol on Tuesday, March 17, a news release says. Slater was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The news release from the sheriff's office says Slater is a lifetime registrant in the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be subject to electronic monitoring (GPS). He is required to comply with the standard requirements of the Supervised Release Program, lifetime sex offender registration requirements, and standard sex offender rules as directed by his supervising agent, including GPS monitoring.

Slater is described as a male, white, 5'6" tall, about 220 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said in the news release, the "notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is the Sheriff’s Office’s intent to inform the community of the offender’s release and reinforce public safety awareness."