Contact 6 saves viewers $58,433 in February

Families turn to Contact 6 in moments of need. Every month, Contact 6 reports on the amount of money its intervention helped FOX6 viewers save. In February, the consumer segment helped viewers save $58,433, but saving money isn’t Contact 6’s only goal.

Alyce Schmidt gets a little reminder of her dad every day on her farm when she cares for his miniature horses. Otto Frank cared for the horses alongside his daughter until he died in November from COVID-19.

"He thought they were the neatest things in the world. He even bought a little cart," said Schmidt. "[He was] an amazing man."

Days after her dad’s funeral, Schmidt applied for COVID-19 funeral assistance. As of February, FEMA had provided more than $1.78 billion to more than 273,000 people. More than two months after applying, Schmidt said she’d heard nothing back.

"So I called Contact 6," Schmidt said.

FEMA told Contact 6 that its team would review the case. Soon after, FEMA approved Schmidt’s application for the maximum benefit.

"It was the hugest relief in the world to be able to write that check for that $9,000 to pay down my dad’s funeral costs," said Schmidt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Contact 6 is honored when it can help grieving families overcome their financial hurdles. Sharon Wroblewski was also mourning a loss when she submitted a Contact 6 complaint form. Her husband, David, died after a long battle with lung issues and a brain tumor.

"He fought so hard. He really did," said Wroblewski.

David Wroblewski’s last Social Security check had gone missing. Since July, his wife had been calling the Social Security Administration to request the check be issued.

"One person said, ‘It’s all processed.’ I’ll be getting a check. Then the next month, I talked to somebody else. She said, ‘It has to be processed,’ recalled Wroblewski. "All those months I couldn’t do it. You did it in two days."

The Social Security Administration wrote to Contact 6, "Thank you for bringing this to our attention."

The agency sent Sharon the money. She says she could finally grieve without the extra stress.

"I did not need that on top of it," said Wroblewski.

In the end, Contact 6 wants to help its viewers get relief, in whatever form it comes.

To find out if Contact 6 may be able to help you, file a complaint form.