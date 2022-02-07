Contact 6 resolves issues; missing purchases, denied refunds

Wisconsin consumers brought a range of issues to Contact 6 in the first month of 2022!

In many cases, the complaints filed with Contact 6 involved defective products, missing purchases and denied refunds. In all, Contact 6 helped its viewers save $27,084.01.

Karey Sipowicz wrote to Contact 6 after she was denied a refund for a Wisconsin Dells vacation rental after her family tested positive for COVID-19 one day before their trip.

"I had found a nice deal for a condo," said Sipowicz. "Everything was all set and ready to go."

Karey Sipowicz

Sipowicz requested a refund from the home rental website but the host refused. She was told that it didn’t matter that four of the five people going on the trip had COVID-19. What mattered was that Sipowicz tested negative and the reservation was under her name.

"They finally just said, "it’s closed. There’s nothing else we can do about it," said Sipowicz.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She decided to file a complaint form with Contact 6. Two days later, she got a phone call from the company informing her that her money was on its way.

"I did get the refund back," said Sipowicz. "Now I can take them hopefully this summer somewhere.

Sipowicz’s refund was about $500.

In January, Contact 6 also helped a viewer get a full refund from a funeral home for a disastrous service. The Contact 6 case manager helped get an insurance company to cover an emergency medical bill and got money back for a defective refrigerator.

Contact 6 resolved issues involving concert tickets, warranty companies, furniture retailers, cellphone companies and more.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Jeff Shesto wrote to Contact 6 about his missing dehumidifier. He’d been promised a replacement unit would arrive in the mail after the first one he’d bought didn’t work properly.

"I just couldn’t get anywhere with this overseas company," said Shesto. "I see your commercial on the news and I’m like, "I'll try them."

One week later, an upgraded unit arrived on Shesto’s doorstep.

"All of a sudden it got handled," said Shesto.

To find out if Contact 6 may be able to help you, fill out a complaint form.