Contact 6 helps consumers save nearly $57,000 in March 2026

The Brief Consumers say Contact 6 helped resolve 17 cases in March 2026, amounting to nearly $57,000 in savings. A West Bend man says Contact 6 got a back door reinstalled when his old door only opened with force. A Sheboygan man says the consumer segment helped with his billing after knee replacement surgery.



Two people wrote to Contact 6 after their dealings with customer service hit a wall. Suddenly, their conversations got a lot more constructive.

Customer service issue

What they're saying:

Chris Wenzlaff in West Bend thought he had an open and shut case. Just a few months after getting a new back door, he says it only opened with force.

Chris Wenzlaff

"You had to lean into it to get it closed," said Wenzlaff. "You had to double-hand pull on it to get it open."

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A co-worker recommended that Wenzlaff write to Contact 6. Suddenly, his contact at the business became a lot more responsive.

"(They said) I'm really sorry about this. We need to make things right," said Wenzlaff.

Chris Wenzlaff

Wenzlaff says the company replaced the door at no cost. A new door would have cost about $1,200.

Helping viewers save

Big picture view:

Wenzlaff's savings are among the $56,699.20 that FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them save in March.

Working behind the scenes, the segment's associate producer, Annette, helped a West Allis man get a $1,960 refund for a shed with a roof that collapsed.

Contact 6 assisted a Polk County woman with getting a $6,000 ambulance balance bill dropped. It also helped a Milwaukee woman get $8,000 for auto repairs and a rental car after a bad oil change.

Knee replacement dilemma

The backstory:

John Brandt in Sheboygan is recovering from a knee replacement. He wrote to Contact 6 when his healthcare provider insisted he increase his monthly payments.

John Brandt

"They were not very nice to deal with on the phone," said Brandt. "It was frustrating but so refreshing to know that you guys made a difference."

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After Contact 6 sent an email on Brandt's behalf, he got a call from a "supervisor" within a week.

"(They) said, "Hey, you know, we're just calling regarding this bill. We'd really like to work with you," said Brandt. "What's going through my mind is, "you clearly talked to Contact 6."

John Brandt

The provider offered to continue with Brandt's existing payment plan.

File a complaint

What you can do:

Consumers say Contact 6 helped resolve 17 cases in March. To find out if we can help you, file a complaint form.