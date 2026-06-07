Contact 6 helps consumers save $36,000 in May 2026

The Brief Consumers say FOX6's consumer segment helped them save $36,386.71 in May 2026. A Milwaukee man says Contact 6 helped get from $10,463 from insurance to repair a sinkhole in his front yard. A Glendale man says Contact 6 got $5,000 from an auto manufacturer for engine repairs.



Rich Hickles is dealing with a sinkhole that's become a real money pit. Thankfully, Contact 6 helped him save money on the repair bill.

Saving money on repairs

The backstory:

Hickles says he was fixing up his property to sell when the City of Milwaukee shut off the water and sent a citation for a collapsed sewer lateral.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I had to get a plumber out here to scope the lateral," said Hickles.

Hickles says repairing the hole will cost upwards of $20,000. He tried filing a claim with his insurance.

Sinkhole on Rich Hickles' Milwaukee property

"The insurance company denied me a number of times," said Hickles.

After two months of getting nowhere with his insurance, Hickles decided to submit a complaint form with Contact 6.

"You guys got back to me right away," said Hickles.

Contact 6 steps in

What we know:

Contact 6 reached out to the insurance provider on Hickles' behalf. Soon after, he got a call and was told his claim would be processed.

Hickles' insurance sent him $10,463 for repairs. He plans to finance the rest of the project.

"I'm grateful because that's half the problem solved," said Hickles.

Sinkhole on Rich Hickles' Milwaukee property

May resolutions

By the numbers:

The money Hickles saved is among the $36,386.71 that Wisconsin consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in May.

Working behind the scenes, the Contact 6 segment producer, Annette, helped a Milwaukee woman get $2,448 from insurance after an auto shop's door closed on her car's rear bumper.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Annette assisted a New Berlin woman with getting a $4,300 small claims judgment paid after her vehicle was damaged in a car wash.

An Elm Grove family says Contact 6 helped them secure a $3,500 reimbursement for cremation services, after the cemetery they prepaid for 27 years ago stopped offering the service.

Engine repair issue

What they're saying:

Robin Trulen in Glendale says an auto manufacturer owed him $5,000 for engine repairs.

"There was about a year-long process of ten calls back and forth (with the manufacturer)," said Trulen. "Our next-door neighbor said, 'Hey, don't give up. Keep trying. Call Contact 6.'"

Robin Trulen

Within one day of submitting an online complaint form with Contact 6, Trulen says he got a call from a supervisor at the corporation.

"They said, 'Oh we're so sorry that this has happened to you,'" said Trulen.

Within two weeks, Trulen got a check for $5,014.68.

File a complaint

What you can do:

Consumers say Contact 6 helped resolve 23 cases in May. Those cases included issues with a warranty, travel insurer and a government assistance program.

To find out if Contact 6 can help you, file a complaint form.