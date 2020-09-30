Construction worker hit, seriously injured in Mount Pleasant

A construction worker was hit and seriously injured near Highway 31 and Braun Road in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30.

Police were called to the scene around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. There, police found the worker had been using a concrete saw and the lane of traffic in which he was working was blocked by a Racine County Department of Public Works truck.

A suspect vehicle in the incident passed the truck and changed back into the lane occupied by the worker for an unknown reason, striking the saw and the worker in the process.

Flight for Life transported the worker to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Police said he sustained significant injuries, but was conscious and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Racine County Sheriff's Department, along with the South Shore Fire Department, assisted in the incident.