Construction update: Overnight freeway closures to be aware of

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is doing some resurfacing that could impact your weekend travels.

Jason Roselle joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look ahead at the latest work.

I-43 Brown to Capitol

Overnight Friday, Oct. 18 and Overnight Saturday, Oct. 19:

I-43 southbound, between Capitol Drive (WIS 190) and Fond du Lac Avenue (WIS 145), is scheduled to close to traffic overnight each night beginning at 10 p.m. and continuing through 10 a.m., while crews place asphalt pavement along the southbound lanes between Wright Street and Brown Street.

Detour Route: Motorists are encouraged to utilize Capitol Drive, 27th Street, and Fond du Lac Avenue to get around this closure.

35th Street Bridge Repair

Work has begun to repair the 35th Street bridge, over I-94. Overnight full freeway closures of I-94 westbound, at 35th Street, will be needed to complete this work. In addition, overnight closures of 35th Street, from National Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, will be needed. Approximately 20-30 nights of closures will be taken through December 2024.

Detour Route: I-94 westbound traffic will be routed off and back on at 35th Street.



